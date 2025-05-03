Farmer shot dead, two injured by armed outlaws

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Unidentified armed assailants opened fire on two men near the Gago Mandi police station, killing a farmer and critically injuring his companion.

The attackers, riding motorcycles, fled the scene but not before intercepting a passerby, snatching his motorcycle, and shooting him as well, leaving him severely injured.

The victim has been identified as Naka Hans, a resident of a nearby village. The victim's relatives placed his body on the National Highway in front of the police station, blocking traffic for several hours and creating long lines of stranded vehicles.

Meanwhile, during a police pursuit, one of the suspects who had taken refuge in nearby fields opened fire on the police. In retaliatory gunfire, the suspect died. He was later identified as Bilal, a resident of village 187/EB.

After negotiations with the police, the grieving protesters ended their demonstration. The body the injured victims were moved to a local hospital.