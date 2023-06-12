Farmer training on sesame production technology held

A one-day farmer training program on sesame production technology was organized on Monday under the auspices of the National Oilseed Enhancement Program (NOEP) at Union Council Mangah under the supervision of the Mardan District Agriculture Extension Department

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Cap (retd) Abdul Rahman participated in the training program for farmers as a Chief Guest.

On this occasion, District Director of Agriculture Dr Haji Muhammad informed the participants about the activities of the Department of Agriculture for the development of agriculture and the measures taken for the welfare of farmers.

DC Mardan while addressing the participants said that the Agriculture Department is taking all necessary steps under the supervision of the district administration for the welfare of the farmers in Mardan district, urging the farmers to benefit from the various subsidies provided as our country will develop only if it is prosperous.

The DC appreciated the services of Agriculture Department Mardan for the betterment of the farming community. A large number of farmers participated in the training program.