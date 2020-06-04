UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advise To Start Sesame Cultivation From June 15

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:31 PM

Farmers advise to start sesame cultivation from June 15

Agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of sesame from June 15 and complete it by mid of July to get bumper yield

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of sesame from June 15 and complete it by mid of July to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesperson here on Thursday,sesame was playing an important role in meeting the food requirements,adding that its cultivation should be made on maximum space and high quality approved varieties of seed should be used to get healthy crop.

