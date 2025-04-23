Farmers Advised Against Unnecessary Spraying Rice Crop
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A training session for pesticide dealers was organised at the office of the Agriculture Department Sialkot, under the supervision of Director Agriculture (Plant Protection) Pest Warning and Quality Control Pesticides Dr. Maqsood Ahmed.
Addressing the training session, Director Agriculture (Plant Protection) Pest Warning and Quality Control Pesticides Dr Maqsood Ahmed said that rice is the most important crop of the country. He added that the Pakistani Basmati rice is in high demand in the markets of Europe, Africa, America and the Gulf due to its excellent aroma.
Director Agriculture (Plant Protection) Pest Warning and Quality Control Pesticides said that when the rice crop is in the final stages of preparation, our farmers spray unnecessary pesticides on it, due to which the residues of pesticides remain in the rice grains, due to which our rice exports are significantly reduced.
Dr. Maqsood Ahmed said that the aim of this training is to make you aware of the harms of unnecessary spraying to the farmers.
On this occasion, he gave a detailed briefing on the project for reducing pesticide residues on rice and vegetables, achieving pesticide residue-free production, harmful insects and diseases of the paddy crop, their identification and control, problems of paddy export, pesticide residues and prevention.
Director Agriculture (Plant Protection) Pest Warning and Quality Control Pesticides discussed in detail the issues of reducing pesticide residues on rice and vegetables, PHI, MRL and other prevailing issues and explained their effects.
He stressed the need to adopt an integrated approach to control pests by selecting and using appropriate and suitable pesticides, keeping the PHI in mind at all times, and always keeping the use of pesticides as a last resort.
He also called for adopting an integrated approach to control pests by selecting and using appropriate and suitable pesticides, keeping the PHI in mind at all times. He urged farmers to use integrated pest control methods, including the use of light traps, fruit fly traps, and minimal use of pesticides.
Recent Stories
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
New era of cricket begins in South Punjab, says Multan Sultans Owner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farmers advised against unnecessary spraying rice crop2 minutes ago
-
Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan meets with youth influencers2 minutes ago
-
PA unanimously condemns terrorism, lauds police bravery2 minutes ago
-
AC inspects polio vaccination process at THQ hospital2 minutes ago
-
APHC strongly condemn cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam12 minutes ago
-
Grand operation to retrieve state land under way: DC12 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore cracks down on illegal hawala network12 minutes ago
-
Healthcare facilities inspected at BHU, Gara Baloch12 minutes ago
-
Govt launches PSER Survey for Widow and Ration Cards database22 minutes ago
-
Three women killed in separate incidents in Mardan22 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures enforced for PMA president’s parade, section 144 imposed22 minutes ago
-
198 drivers fined for letting students ride on vehicle rooftops22 minutes ago