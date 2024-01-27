Farmers Advised Against Use Of Urea For Wheat
Published January 27, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised growers to avoid using urea fertiliser for their wheat crops as it would cause severe financial loss.
Dr Syed Samina Tahira, Associate Professor Institute of Agriculture Extension, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), said that Punjab had witnessed healthy wheat crops up till now due to use of phosphorus fertilisers. Hence, farmers should take appropriate care of their crops and avoid using urea fertilisers now.
She said that the wheat crop has so far completed more than 65 days after its cultivation. “At this stage, the unnecessary growth of the plants increases if urea fertilizer is applied to the crop and the excessive growth causes damage to the crop in addition to decrease quality of the grain”, she added.
The excessive growth of the crop also invites pests (Teela) for attack which result colossal financial loss to the growers, she added.
She said that due to foggy weather, leaves of the crop at some places turned yellow. This issue would solve and the color change as soon as the sun shines and the temperature goes up, she added.
Chief Scientist Wheat Department of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Dr Javaid Ahmad said that the farmers should not use urea fertilizer strictly if the color of wheat crop is dark green and the leaves have fully grown.
If ythe ellow color of crop leaves is witnessed or the crop plants are seemed to be weak due to fog or frost, then the farmers could use urea fertilizer with the recommendation of agriculture experts. The growers could also spray NPK (N20:P20:K20) after mixing it in the water with a ratio of 3:100 liter, he added.
