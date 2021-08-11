UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised Application Of Nitrogen In 2-3 Installments

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Director Dr. Zahid Mahmood Wednesday advised farmers to apply Nitrogenous fertilizers in two to three installments in the month of August deemed important for growth at a time when crop was passing through formation of buds, flowers and bolls.

In a statement, the CCRI director said the fertilizers be applied keeping in view crop growth pattern and fruit. He said the farmers should also apply Zinc Sulphate and Boric acid in case of noticing deficiency of Zinc and Boron.

Mahmood said the farmers should keep 300 gram Zinc Sulphate, 200 gram Boric acid, and two kilogram Urea in liquid form in separate utensils. These liquids be then mixed together in water to prepare overall 100 liters of fertilizers that would be sufficient for spray on an acre.

The farmers should also perform pest scouting twice a week to check incidence of white fly and Aphid and apply spray after consulting experts in case the pest presence is found to have reached economic threshold level (ETL).

