Farmers Advised Avoid Venturing Into Fields As Hail Hits Twin Cities: Expert

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:33 PM

The weather expert on Thursday after heavy downpour with hails hit the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has advised the farmers to avoid venturing into the fields to circumvent crops' damage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The weather expert on Thursday after heavy downpour with hails hit the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has advised the farmers to avoid venturing into the fields to circumvent crops' damage.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik told APP that hails were detrimental to reaped crops blooming in the fields.

However, he said it was not that strong spell and was hoped to be less damaging to the crops raised in the suburbs of the twin cities.

Dr Malik underscored that the best remedy after hailstorm for the farmers was to make no movement in the fields as increased water exposes the roots of crops leading to yield damage.

He added that the Potohar region had a unique terrain and topography that never accumulated rainwater for long.

Therefore, the possibility for crop damage due to the recent hailstorm was minimal whereas precautionary measures were necessarily advisable for the farmers to restrict livestock and human movement into the fields, he added.

