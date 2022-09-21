Farmers advised for grafting of citrus trees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers to ensure grafting of citrus trees during September-October to get better production.

A spokesman for agriculture (extension) department said on Wednesday that Pakistan had 13th position among major citrus producing countries of the world and Punjab contributed 95 per cent production by producing 2.1 million tons citrus fruits every year.

He said that citrus trees were cultivated at a large scale in Punjab but most of farmers had to face loss as they were unaware of the latest technology for cultivating and harvesting citrus.

He said that grafting of citrus plants could also increase its production and farmers should concentrate on it during September-October and February-March were the most suitable seasons.

The farmers should immediately select healthy trees for grafting and in this connection they couldalso take guidance from agriculture scientists, he added.