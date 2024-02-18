Farmers Advised For Timely Plantation Of Rose Plants
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The agronomists of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad Sunday advised farmers for timely completion of planting rose plants.
They said that for the proper growth of the plants, the farmers should dig a hole in wet sand or soil and keep them upside down in the ground for 10 to 15 days.
They further said that prepare the land well, add one bag of TSP, one bag of SOP and one bag of Ammonium Sulphate fertilizer and mix it well in the soil to help optimize the soil fertility.
The farmers were told that by planting new rose bushes during the current month, not only the timely growth of the plant is ensured, but the rose plant also starts giving flowers at the fixed time.
He said that for further guidance and counseling in this regard, agricultural experts or the field staff of the Department of Agriculture can also be contacted.
