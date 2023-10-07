Open Menu

Farmers Advised For Wheat Cultivation From Mid-October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Farmers advised for wheat cultivation from mid-October

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The agricultural experts have advised farmers to prepare their lands to start wheat cultivation from mid-October for getting bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Saturday that mid-October to end-November was the most suitable time for wheat cultivation. Therefore, farmers should prepare their lands and use approved wheat varieties for cultivation.

Among the approved varieties include Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARC-2009, Dharabi-2011, Pakistan-2013, Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011.

Farmers should also use seed graders before cultivating healthy and quality seeds as quality seed played pivotal role in getting better production, he said and advised the growers to use one-and-a- half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture From Wheat

Recent Stories

NHRI participates as observer in third OICOA meeti ..

NHRI participates as observer in third OICOA meeting in Türkiye

17 minutes ago
 MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initi ..

MOCCAE and Tadweer sign MoU to launch global initiative to decarbonize waste man ..

2 hours ago
 FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ me ..

FM Jilani to attend ECO Council of Ministers’ meeting in Azerbaijan

2 hours ago
 Action against illegal activities to continue with ..

Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courie ..

Dubai Customs strengthens partnerships with courier companies to fuel e-commerce ..

3 hours ago
 WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, sol ..

WETEX, DSS 2023 highlight latest technologies, solutions for smart and sustainab ..

4 hours ago
Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium receive ..

Threat email to kill PM Modi, Modi stadium received: Police

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. S ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 04 South Africa Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afg ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 03 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wicket ..

Afghanistan in trouble as Shakib gets three wickets

4 hours ago
 Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in ..

Bangladesh beat Pakistan to secure bronze medal in Asian Games

5 hours ago
 Karachiites burdened with more increase in power b ..

Karachiites burdened with more increase in power bills

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan