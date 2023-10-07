Farmers advised for wheat cultivation from mid-October

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The agricultural experts have advised farmers to prepare their lands to start wheat cultivation from mid-October for getting bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Saturday that mid-October to end-November was the most suitable time for wheat cultivation. Therefore, farmers should prepare their lands and use approved wheat varieties for cultivation.

Among the approved varieties include Chakwal-50, NARC-2009, PARC-2009, Dharabi-2011, Pakistan-2013, Sehar-2006, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Johar-2016, Anaj-2017, Lasani-2008, Faisalabad-2008, AARI-2011, Punjab-2011, Millat-2011, NARC-2011, Shafaq-2006, Fareed-2006, Meraj-2008 and Aas-2011.

Farmers should also use seed graders before cultivating healthy and quality seeds as quality seed played pivotal role in getting better production, he said and advised the growers to use one-and-a- half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce, he added.