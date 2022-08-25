UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised Not To Burn Paddy Stubble

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 07:28 PM

The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised growers not to burn paddy stubble, as it is an illegal way to get rid of crop residue

A spokesman for the department said on Thursday, "Smog is a dangerous type of environmental pollution." He said that smog leaves negative impact not only on humans, animals but on plants as well.

High level of smog affects the growth of plants," he added.

He said that growers should avoid burning paddy stubble as it harmed fertility of the land.

The spokesman suggested farmers to bury paddy stubble in land and later use urea and water as per the guidelines of the Agriculture Department.

Burying paddy stubble in land helps increase its fertility and enhanced its yielding capacity, he added.

