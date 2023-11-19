Farmers advised not to burn paddy stubble

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised farmers not to burn paddy stubble as it is an improper way to get rid of crop residue.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that burning crops residue causes smog, which was a dangerous type of environmental pollution.

He said that smog leaves negative impact not only on humans and animals but also on plants. High-level of smog affects the growth of plant, he added. He further said that growers should avoid burning paddy stubble as this harms the fertility of the land.

The spokesman suggested the farmers to bury paddy stubble in land and later use urea and water as per the guidelines of the Agriculture Department. Burying paddy stubble in land helps increase fertility and enhances its yield capacity, he added.