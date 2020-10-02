Farmers advised not to burn paddy stubble to avoid smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the growers not to burn paddy stubble as it results in polluting air.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that burning of stubble negatively impact the fertility of land.

Farmers should bury the stubble with rotavator or disc harrow, he added.

Spokesman said that action would be taken against those burning paddy stubble under section 144.