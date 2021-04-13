UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised Not To Burn Wheat Remains To Save Organic Material, Micronutrients

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI), Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood has advised farmers to avoid burning remains of wheat crop after harvest pleading that it destroys the organic material, friendly germs and compromises the soil fertility.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, Dr.

Zahid said that instead of burning wheat remains left after application of combined harvester, the remains be buried in soil by using Disc Harrow and water be applied. And when the soil is moist then farmers should apply cultivator to prepare the land for the next crop. He advised farmers to sow cotton on the land vacated by wheat and complete its sowing as early as possible via drill.

He said, burying wheat remains in soil not only improves presence of organic material but also Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potash besides micronutrients that help improve growth of plants and create resistance against diseases.

