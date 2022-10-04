UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised Pest Scouting Twice In A Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2022 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Agriculture Experts advised cotton growers to conduct pest scouting twice in a week to save their crops from attack of whitefly and other pests.

A spokesman of the Agriculture Department said here on Tuesday that October was most important month for cotton crop as it brought flowers due to which the pests attacked it.

He said that the farmers should use recommended pesticides spray for protecting their crops.

He advised them to water their crops in-time so that it could bring maximum flowers and fruits.

