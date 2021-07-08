UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised Precautions Ahead Of Monsoon Rains To Save Cotton

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:42 PM

Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Thursday urged the farmers to beware of upcoming rainy season and take precautionary measures in advance to meet all the crop management compulsions to keep cotton safe from adverse impact

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Director, Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan Thursday urged the farmers to beware of upcoming rainy season and take precautionary measures in advance to meet all the crop management compulsions to keep cotton safe from adverse impact.

In a statement issued here, Dr. Zahid Mahmood said that farmers who have not applied fertilizers should do so at suitable time and as per need before the rains expected next week.

Farmers should also apply water keeping in view rains possibility and if required must also perform hoeing before rains.

Farmers should also make arrangements to drain out rainwater in case of its accumulation. He said that rain water must not remain accumulated in field for more than 24 hours.

He said that to save crop from pests, farmers can apply pesticides but only when it becomes unavoidable.

He said that Met office has forecast monsoon rains from July 12 to 25. A simple step can save farmers from big losses, Dr. Zahid said.

Farmers should perform pest scouting twice a week and fix hollow cone nozzle on spray machine to apply spray.

