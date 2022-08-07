UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised Precautions Ahead Of New Rain Spell

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Farmers advised precautions ahead of new rain spell

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2022 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute Dr Zahid Mahmood stressed upon cotton farmers to take precautionary measures to avoid cotton crop from presence of water for long time as a new rain spell is likely to persist till August 14.

According to Met Office, the new rain spell is likely to continue from August 7 to August 14 which could create trouble for cotton crop. Dr Zahid advised farmers to make immediate arrangements to drain out rain water from their cotton fields within 24 hours to avoid damage to the crop.

Cotton is a sensitive crop and its roots would be unable to absorb food in case of presence of rain water in the field for nearly 48 to 72 hours and it may cause damage to plant.

Rain water should be drained into cultivated-less ( empty) field, paddy, fodder or sugarcane fields.

If water cannot be extracted from the cotton field then dig a pit four feet deep and two feet wide on one side of the field and accumulated rain water. Similarly, if drainage is not possible automatically, then pump should be used to suck water.

Farmers should also pay attention to remove weeds and must perform hoeing after rain. The weeds that are not removed by hoeing should be removed by hands, he said.

"The weeds serve as habitat for enemy pests and can cause 30-40 per cent production loss by sharing resources meant for cotton plants, he said."" If the crop turns yellow due to rain, the farmers should make separate solution of 2kg of Urea, 500 gram of magnesium sulfate and then mix the both in 100 liters of water and spray per acre, he mentioned."

