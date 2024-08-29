Farmers advised removal of stagnant rainwater from cotton crops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The agriculture experts have advised the cotton growers for immediate removal of stagnant rainwater from their crops as it is very injurious for growth of the plants.

A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Thursday that stagnant rainwater causes drop of cotton bolls and leaves of the plants if it remains accumulated in the crops for more than 48 hours. Therefore, the growers should immediately drain out the stagnant rainwater from their cotton crops and use 2 kilograms urea, 200 grams potassium nitrate, 300 grams uric acid (17%), 250 grams zinc sulphate (33%) and 300 grams magnesium sulphate along with 100 liters water for spraying it on the cotton crop after rains.

The farmers can also use one bag urea or ammonium nitrate (CAN) per acre according to need of the crop when the earth dried after rains, he added.

He also advised to use pesticides after consulting the agriculture experts so that ill-impacts of the rainfall could be reduced on cotton crops.