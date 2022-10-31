UrduPoint.com

'Farmers Advised To Adopt Modern Techniques'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 03:10 PM

'Farmers advised to adopt modern techniques'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmed Khan said on Monday that agriculture sector was backbone of the country and the dream of self sufficiency in this sector could not be fulfilled without adopting modern agriculture trends.

He was addressing the farmers in Kotmomin in connection with 9-day wheat enhancement campaign organized by agriculture universities including University of Agriculture Faisalabad, and Agriculture Extension Department Punjab.

He said that 30,000 students from the University of Agriculture Faisalabad were visiting villages of different districts of Punjab to educate people about the latest trends. In order to deal with the effects of climate change, he said the work was underway in UAF on high-quality varieties of wheat, adding that new methods would help in increasing the production per acre.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that in order to get better results of wheat campaign, farmers have to be attracted to the modern method.

He said that campaign would help students in getting first hand knowledge of on-fields and farming community problems as well. He said the university was taking all possible measures for agricultural uplift.

UAF Spokesmen and Professor of Entomology Prof Dr Jalal Arif said the main purpose of drive was to inform the farming community about latest trends and to increase per acre productivity.

Director Agri Extension Dr Shahid Hussain said the extension department was determined to give agricultural recommendations to 22,000 villages.

Chairman Agronomy Dr Abdul Khaliq said the department was taking all possible measures to reach out the farming community with latest techniques.

Assistant Director Agri Extension Zahid Hussain, former dean agriculture Dr Amanullah Malik,Assistant Commissioner Zohaib Shafi also spoke on the occasion.

