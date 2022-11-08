UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Adopt Off-season Cotton Management Strategy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Agriculture department has advised the growers to adopt off-season cotton management strategy to save next crop from the attack of Gulabi Sundi (pink bollworm).

A spokesperson for agriculture (extension) department told APP on Tuesday that pink bollworm went in winter nap during November and December while its eggs remained present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories. "When they get sufficient temperature after winter, they again become active", he added.

He said that cotton growers should act upon the off-season management to save next crops from attack of pink bollworm.

Giving some details, he said that the farmers should cut the branches of cotton crops nearer to earth up to January 31 and keep them in the sunshine so that Gulabi Sundi, its larvae and eggs could die.

The remains of cotton crops at growers' farm and in ginning factories should also be burnt besides using rota-vater plough in the cotton field after completely harvest the crop so that next crop could be saved from the attack of this pest, he added.

