Farmers Advised To Adopt Off-season Cotton Strategy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Agriculture department advised the farmers to adopt off-season cotton management strategy to save next crop from the attack of pink bollworm 'Gulabi Sundi'.

A spokesman of the Agriculture Department said here on Tuesday that pink bollworm goes in winter nap during November and December and its eggs remain present on cotton seeds, branches and dried leafs in farms and ginning factories. When they get sufficient temperature after winter, they again become active.

He said that cotton growers should act upon the off-season management to save next crops from attack of pink bollworm.

Giving further details, he said that the farmers should cut the branches of cotton crops nearer to earth up to January 31 and keep them in the sunshine so that the larva and eggs of 'gulabi sundi' could die.

The remains of cotton crops at growers' farm and in ginning factories should burnt ,besides using rota-vater plough in the cotton field after completely harvest the crop so that next crop could be saved from the attack of this pest, he added.

