Farmers advised to begin cotton sowing from Apr 1

(@FahadShabbir)

Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan has advised farmers to begin cotton sowing from Apr 1, 2020 utilizing only the registered and approved varieties

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Director Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan has advised farmers to begin cotton sowing from Apr 1, 2020 utilizing only the registered and approved varieties.

In a statement issued here Friday, Dr. Zahid Mahmood said the farmers should select fertile land that could absorb water and retain moisture for longer duration.

He said saline, sandy areas were not suitable for cotton sowing, however, sowing on beds on such soil could deliver positive results provided a suitable strategy is followed in consultation with experts.

He advised farmers to level the land preferably by laser land leveller, adding the levelled land ensures even flow of water and make it accessible to all plants. It also saves water by 25-30 per cent and increase production by 15-20 per cent.

Dr. Zahid advised farmers to avoid visiting CCRI Multan office due to coronavirus and instead contact officials by phone to get advice.