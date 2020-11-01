Farmers advised to complete cultivation of Berseem by mid November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :-:Farmers have been advised to complete the cultivation of Berseem (Trifolium Alexandrinum) by November 15 to get a bumper crop.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Extension Department said on Sunday that Berseem was one of the most important fodders of winter season which was used to feed mainly cattle and buffaloes.

The growers should cultivate its approved varieties including Sargodha-Ageti, Sargodha-Paccheti,Faisalabad-Paccheti, Super Berseem, Anmool and Misri, Masqavi, etc. to get a bumper crop.

From October to mid of November is the most suitable time for cultivation of Berseem, he added.