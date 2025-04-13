Farmers Advised To Complete Cultivation Of BT Cotton This Month
Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2025 | 08:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The agriculture experts have advised the cotton growers to complete cultivation of BT varieties during current month of April.
A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Sunday that cotton is a precious crop of Pakistan which plays a pivotal role in strengthening national economy by enhancing textile exports.
Therefore, the government through agriculture department is concentrating to increase land under cotton cultivation. In this regard, special incentives were also offered for cotton growers besides distributing agri appliances, he added.
He said that the agriculture department has released its official recommendations for the cultivation of approved BT cotton varieties in addition to identifying its ideal sowing period.
He said that the farmers were advised to complete cotton cultivation within April as it was the best time for gaining bumper yield of this crop.
He also advised the growers to cultivate approved BT varieties including IUB-13, CKC-1, CKC-3, Hatf-3, Saim032, Saim-102, IUB-222, BS-20, MNH-1020, NIAB 545, CIM-663, NIAB-878, NIAB-1048, FH-490, IR-NIBGE-II and BS-15.
For non-BT varieties, NIAB-Kiran has been recommended by the experts, he added.
The spokesperson also stressed the need to reserve at least 10% of cultivation area for non-BT cotton varieties to prevent development of pest resistance in harmful insects especially against BT cotton.
He advised the farmers to select both BT and non-BT cotton varieties based on local soil type, water availability and guidance from local agricultural extension experts.
He said that for best results, the agriculture department recommended ridge sowing either through mechanical methods or manual placement after ridge formation.
“If seed drill is used, then the farmers should ensure 2.5 feet space from row to row”, he added.
He also highlighted several advantages of ridge sowing including better weed control, more efficient fertilizer use, water conservation, and protection from heavy rainfall damage.
The farmers should follow the recommendations of agriculture experts if they want to get healthy crop and higher productivity during cotton season, he added.
