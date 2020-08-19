Farmers Advised To Complete Cultivation Of Soybean In August
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to complete the cultivation of soybean during the current month to get a bumper yield.
A spokesman for the Agriculture Extension said on Wednesday that soybean was a cash crop which has high value in the market.
It contains a large quantity of dietary minerals and vitamin-B, whereas, it is also a cheap source of protein for animal feeds.
He said that July-August was the most suitable time for soybeancultivation, therefore, growers should cultivate approved varietiesof soybeans within August.