Farmers Advised To Complete Cultivation Of Soybean In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to complete the cultivation of soybean during the current month to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Extension said on Wednesday that soybean was a cash crop which has high value in the market.

It contains a large quantity of dietary minerals and vitamin-B, whereas, it is also a cheap source of protein for animal feeds.

He said that July-August was the most suitable time for soybeancultivation, therefore, growers should cultivate approved varietiesof soybeans within August.

Agriculture August Market

More Stories From Pakistan

