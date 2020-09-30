UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Complete Gram Cultivation By Nov 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

Farmers have been advised to start grams cultivation from October and complete it by November 15 to get bumper crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to start grams cultivation from October and complete it by November 15 to get bumper crop.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Wednesday the best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jehlum, Rawalpindi and Narowal is from 1st October to November 10 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and districts of Central Punjab could cultivate it from 1st October to November 15.

� If the farmers want to cultivate grams in September cultivation of sugarcane crops, they should also complete it up to November 10, he said.

Farmers should use approved varieties of grams including C-44,Punjab-91, Pital-98, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Bital-98, Neefa-88, etc.

to get bumper crop, he added.

