Farmers Advised To Complete Gram Sowing Up To Dec 10

Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2023 | 06:08 PM

Agriculture experts have advised growers to complete late sowing of gram crops up to December 10 at every cost and ensure the number of plants from 85,000 to 95,000 per acre for getting sufficient production.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Tuesday that September 25 to November 15 was the best time for gram cultivation.

However, if the growers of Faisalabad, Jhang, Thal, Khushab, Mianwali, Layyah, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawal Pur, Bahawal Nagar and other parts of central and southern Punjab failed to cultivate gram crops during this period, they should immediately start its cultivation and complete its late sowing up to December 10 at every cost because passage for every day after November 15 would affect grain quality as well as quantity.

Therefore, the farmers should ensure the number of gram plants from 85,000 to 95,000 in one acre so that the number of plants could help in getting sufficient production, he added.

He also advised the growers to use approved varieties of grams including Bital-98, Punjab-2008, Balkasar-2000, Wanihar-2000, Thal-2006, CM-98, Kabuli Noor-91 and CM-2008, etc. because these varieties have sufficient disease resistance and give maximum production.

He also advised the growers to use 13 kilograms nitrogen or 36 kg phosphorus fertilizer per acre to improve gram production. More information, in this regard could be obtained from the agri helpline, he added.

