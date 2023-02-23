Farmers advised to complete in time lentil cultivation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The farmers in south Punjab were advised to complete cultivation of lentil (Dal Mash) till March 15, while the growers in central Punjab till March 31.

The agriculture experts on Thursday recommended to use approved varieties of the lentil. They included Mash 97, Arooj 2011, NARC Mash 3, Chakwal Mash and Barani Mash.

The experts said that the districts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad were most suitable areas for its cultivation,adding that the most favorable weather for cultivation of lentil in barren areas was end of June to first week of July while in irrigated areas, the lentil could be cultivated during the month of July.

They advised the farmers to contact field agriculture staff for guidance.