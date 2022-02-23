Farmers advised to complete Maash cultivation in March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised growers of South and Central Punjab to start cultivation of Maash and complete it during March to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department on Wednesday said Maash pulses were used largely in Pakistan because it were a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Maash over maximum space because its production not only played a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of people but it was also helpful for growers in mitigating their financial issues, he added.

He said that the best time of Maash cultivation for South Punjab was up to March 15 and for Central Punjab up to Central Punjab while growers of arid areas could cultivate it from last week of June to first week of July and in irrigated areas it could be sown during July.

He said farmers should use approved varieties of Maash, including Maash-97, Urooj-2011, NARC Maash-3, Chakwal Maash, to get the maximum yield.