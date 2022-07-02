UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Complete Moong Cultivation During July

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Farmers advised to complete Moong cultivation during July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start the cultivation of Moong immediately and complete it by end July to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) department said on Saturday that farmers should cultivate Moong at maximum space of their land.

He said that farmers should use approved varieties of Moong including NIAB Moong 2006, Azri Moong 2006, NIAB Moong 2011 and Chakwal M-6, etc. as these varieties had not only sufficient resistance against various diseases and pest attack but also give maximum yield.

More information in this regard could be obtained from agriculture extension office or throughagri helpline, whereas, field staff of agriculture department would also be active in the fieldto provide guidance and necessary assistance to growers, he added.

