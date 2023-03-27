Farmers advised to complete Moong cultivation in March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts advised the farmers to complete cultivation of Baharia Moong crop during March at any cost as late sowing could badly affect quality and quantity of the grains.

A spokesman of the Agriculture Department said here on Monday that that although first fortnight of March was best for cultivation of Baharia Moong crop, yet it could be sown up to end of this month. However, late sowing could hamper the production and cause colossal loss to the growers, he added.

He said that Punjab province contributes 80 percent share in Moong cultivation. Among major district for Moong cultivation were Muzaffar Garh, Mianwali, Layyah and Bhakkar.

However, it could also be sown easily in other parts of the province.

He advised the growers to use 12 kilogram (kg) high quality seed of approved Moong varieties for cultivation this crop in one acre. Among approved varieties included NIAB Moong-2021, Arzi Moong-2021, PRI Moong-2018, Arzi Moong-2018, Bahawalpur Moong-2017, NIAB Moong-2016, Arzi Moong-2006, Jumbo Moong and Abbas Moong.

The farmers should consult the agriculture experts or field staff of agriculture department if they face any difficulty in cultivation of the crop.