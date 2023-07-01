Farmers advised to complete Mung bean cultivation in July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Agricultural experts have advised growers to immediately start Kharif cultivation of Mung beans and complete it during July to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, the month of July was most suitable for Kharif cultivation of Mung beans, although its sowing could be completed up to September.

He said that the Agriculture Department had taken a number steps for increasing cultivation of Mung beans because human body could get 20 to 25 per cent protein from it. He said Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Muzaffargarh were the main areas for Mung cultivation as share of these districts was up to 80 per cent in total cultivation of crop in the Punjab province. However, it could also be cultivated easily in other area of the province including Faisalabad.

He said that the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Mung beans including NIAB Mung-2021, AZRI Mung-2021, PRI Mung-2018, AZRI Mung-2018, Bahawalpur Mung-2017, NIAB Mung-2016, AZRI Mung-2006, Chakwal Mung-97, Chakwal M-6, Jumbo Mung and Abbas Mung, etc.

They should brought maximum space of their lands under Mung cultivation because its production would not only play a pivotal role in meeting food requirements of people but also be helpful for mitigating financial issues of the growers, he added.

He said the Mung varieties AZRI Mung-2021 and Jambo Mung were fit for riverine belt all over the Punjab and their yield was recorded as 27 maunds per acre as these varieties were high yielding and had sufficient resistance to YMV along with short stature and bold size of their beans.

Similarly, PRI Mung-2018 could be cultivated in all Mung cultivated areas of the Punjab but its cultivation should be started from 1st May. It was also a high yielding variety along with short duration. It was fit for catch-up crop in rice-wheat cropping system or between wheat and succeeding Kharif crop. It had bold size of beans and was suitable for mechanical harvesting, he added.

He further said that sandy or heavy loamy land was most suitable for Mung cultivation and the growers should use 10 to 12 kilograms seed of approved varieties for per acre cultivation. The growers should also apply fungicide to the seeds before sowing it in the earth.

Farmers should ensure number of plants from 160,000 to 180,000 per acre and use one bag of DAP fertiliser, half bag potassium sulphate or 2.5 bags single super phosphate, half bag of urea and half bag potassium sulphate or one bag triple super phosphate, half bag urea and half bag potassium sulphate, one bag of ammonium sulphate and half bag potassium sulphate fertilizer in one acre crop of Mung, he added.