Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Complete Mung & Mash Cultivation During July

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Farmers advised to complete Mung & Mash cultivation during July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of 'Mung and Mash' pulses immediately and complete it by end of July to get bumper yield.

A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Thursday that the pulses were used largely in Pakistan because it were a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals.

Therefore, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Mung and Mash including PRI Mung 2018, PRI-NIAB Mun-2022, Chakwal Mung-97, Chakwal M-6, Mash-97, Mash-98, Arooj-11, Chakwal Mash, Barani Mash, Pothowar Mash, etc. over maximum space of their lands because its production would not only play a pivotal role in catering to the domestic food requirements but it would also help the growers in mitigating their financial constraints, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Chakwal July 2018

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

5 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

13 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

13 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

14 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

14 hours ago
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

14 hours ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

14 hours ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

14 hours ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
 2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

14 hours ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan