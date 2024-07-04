Farmers Advised To Complete Mung & Mash Cultivation During July
Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of 'Mung and Mash' pulses immediately and complete it by end of July to get bumper yield.
A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Thursday that the pulses were used largely in Pakistan because it were a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals.
Therefore, the farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Mung and Mash including PRI Mung 2018, PRI-NIAB Mun-2022, Chakwal Mung-97, Chakwal M-6, Mash-97, Mash-98, Arooj-11, Chakwal Mash, Barani Mash, Pothowar Mash, etc. over maximum space of their lands because its production would not only play a pivotal role in catering to the domestic food requirements but it would also help the growers in mitigating their financial constraints, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF entry test to be held on July 1410 seconds ago
-
UAF invites applications for 50 short courses13 seconds ago
-
Four robbers arrested19 seconds ago
-
FDA seals three plots over illegal business22 seconds ago
-
Salman Rafique visits PDMA to review monsoon arrangement25 seconds ago
-
Punjab to set up Polio Counters at entry points of province28 seconds ago
-
DSP chairs meeting for observing peaceful Muharram10 minutes ago
-
CDA seals 60 buildings in Islamabad on violating bylaws10 minutes ago
-
Minister for ensure quality and transparency in development projects20 minutes ago
-
Seven of family die as van falls into ditch in Haripur20 minutes ago
-
APHC lashed out Indian claims about peace and development in IIOJK20 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 129 kg drugs in two operations50 minutes ago