Farmers advised to complete number of cotton plants for bumper yield

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts advised growers to complete number of cotton plants in fields for getting a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Wednesday that farmers would have to face colossal loss in the shape of low production if they did not care to number of plants.

He said the number of plants per acre should be from 15,000 to 17,500 for the cotton crop cultivated from April 1-20 whereas this number should be 17,500 to 20,000 per acre if the crop was sown from April 21 to May 10.

He said farmers should use 6 to 8 kilograms (kg) high-quality cotton seed per acre if it had 75 per cent germination capacity.

The growers should also apply anti-fungus, anti-bacteria and pesticides to seeds beforeits cultivation because it would help save crop from pest attack, including whitefly, at leastfor one month, he added.