Farmers Advised To Complete Peas’ Cultivation By Mid-November

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Farmers advised to complete peas’ cultivation by mid-November

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The agriculture experts advised growers to complete cultivation of peas by

mid of November to get a bumper yield.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture (Extension) department, peas are used largely

in Pakistan because it is a rich source of vitamins, manganese, fiber, and iron, etc.

The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of peas like supreme, sarsabz, pea-2009, meteor Fsd, etc

over the maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food

requirements of people but it is also helpful for growers in mitigating their financial issues, he said.

The most suitable time for cultivation of peas is October to mid November and late from this time would

affect quality and quantity of production. Therefore, growers should complete cultivation

of peas’ crop so that they could get the maximum yield, he added.

