Farmers Advised To Complete Peas’ Cultivation By Mid-November
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The agriculture experts advised growers to complete cultivation of peas by
mid of November to get a bumper yield.
According to a spokesman for the agriculture (Extension) department, peas are used largely
in Pakistan because it is a rich source of vitamins, manganese, fiber, and iron, etc.
The farmers should cultivate approved varieties of peas like supreme, sarsabz, pea-2009, meteor Fsd, etc
over the maximum space because its production not only plays a pivotal role in meeting food
requirements of people but it is also helpful for growers in mitigating their financial issues, he said.
The most suitable time for cultivation of peas is October to mid November and late from this time would
affect quality and quantity of production. Therefore, growers should complete cultivation
of peas’ crop so that they could get the maximum yield, he added.
