Farmers Advised To Complete Potato Cultivation In October
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The agriculture experts have advised the growers to start cultivation of potato immediately and complete it in October to get bumper yield.
A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here Sunday that potato is one of the major edible and profitable crops after wheat, rice and maize. It is a complete diet and used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc.
He said that October is the most suitable time for cultivation of potato crops. Therefore, the farmers should start its cultivation immediately and use seed of approved varieties including Sahiwal Red, Sahiwal White, Cosmo, Sialkot Red, Sadaf, Ruby, PRI-Red, SH-5, etc. over maximum space of their lands because it production would not only play a pivotal role in catering to food requirements of the people but also help the growers in mitigating their financial constraints, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024
Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30
JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah
BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan
Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..
KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren1 minute ago
-
Minority minister issues instructions for Sikh pilgrims1 minute ago
-
Loader rickshaws barred from plying main city roads1 minute ago
-
Drip irrigation system installed at Cholistan University2 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Clock Tower Chowk2 minutes ago
-
Seven slain labourers airlifted to Multan12 minutes ago
-
Bullying, hooliganism not allowed in Punjab: Azma Bukhari12 minutes ago
-
Sindh governor visits Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s residence21 minutes ago
-
Panjgur killing leaves every eye filled with tears: CM21 minutes ago
-
Knowledge, strategy vital to face existing challenges: Ahsan Iqbal32 minutes ago
-
DC reviews performance of price control magistrates1 hour ago
-
Rana Mashhood urges youth to play role in making Pakistan prosperous1 hour ago