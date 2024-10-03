Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Complete Potato Cultivation In October

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 12:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The agriculture experts advised the growers to start cultivation of potato immediately and complete it in October to get bumper yield.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here Thursday that potato is one of the major edible and profitable crops after wheat, rice and maize. It is a complete diet and used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium etc.

He said that October is the most suitable time for cultivation of potato crops. Therefore, the farmers should start its cultivation immediately and use seed of approved varieties including Sahiwal Red, Sahiwal White, Cosmo, Sialkot Red, Sadaf, Ruby, PRI-Red, SH-5, etc. over maximum space of their lands because it production would not only play a pivotal role in catering to food requirements of the people but also help the growers in mitigating their financial constraints, he added.

