Farmers Advised To Complete September Cultivation Of Sugarcane
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete September cultivation of sugarcane immediately by using latest technologies for getting a bumper yield.
A spokesman for Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Tuesday that sugarcane was a major crop which not only caters to domestic requirement but also helps the growers mitigate their financial constraints due to attractive market values.
He said that the farmers should prefer approved varieties for September cultivation as these varieties not only have most resistance against various diseases and climatic changes but also give high quality yield from 80 tons to 129 tons per hector.
Among the approved varieties of sugarcane include CP-43-33, CP-77-400, CoJ-84, SPF-213, CPF-237, HSF-240, SPF-234, SPF-245, HSF-242, CPF-243, CPF-246, CPF-247, CPF-248, CPF-249, CPF-250, CPF-251, CPF-252, CPF-253, etc. These varieties become ready for harvest early and give more yield than the varieties cultivated in November or October. Some of these varieties can be cultivated in whole Punjab whereas some are recommended for other than riverine areas.
He advised the growers to select healthy seed of sugarcane for September cultivation as high yield mostly depends upon the selection of healthy and disease-free seed.
