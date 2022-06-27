UrduPoint.com

Farmers Advised To Complete Sesame Cultivation By Mid-July

Published June 27, 2022

Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Farmers have been advised to start the cultivation of sesame (Til) immediately and complete it by mid of July for getting a bumper crop.

According to a spokesman for the agriculture department, farmers should do cultivation of sesame on maximum space.

He said the best time for sesame cultivation was from June to mid July.

Therefore, farmers should start sesame cultivation immediately and use its high quality seeds to get bumper yield.

Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) had prepared high quality seeds ofdifferent sesame varieties which would be provided to the growers at concessionalrates on "first come, first served" basis, he added.

