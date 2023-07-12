Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation in July

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts advised farmers to start cultivation of sesame (Til) immediately and complete it during July as late sowing can hamper production.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department told APP here on Wednesday that sesame was playing a vital role in catering domestic food requirements as sesame was an excellent source of manganese and calcium which had good effects for healthy growth of bones.

He said that the sesame seeds were also a high source of protein, vitamin, dietary fiber, phosphorous, iron, zinc, etc.

Therefore, farmers should cultivate sesame crop over maximum space of their lands because it would also play a dynamic role in mitigating financial constraints of growers due to its attractive market value.

Best time for sesame cultivation is from June to mid of July. However, its cultivation could also becompleted during July and its sowing late from July would affect quantity as well as quality ofthe production, he added.