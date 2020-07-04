UrduPoint.com
Farmers Advised To Complete Sesame Cultivation By July-end

Sat 04th July 2020

Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by July-end

Agricultural experts have advised farmers to complete cultivation of sesame (til) on priority basis by end of July as the late sowing can affect production and grain quality

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Agricultural experts have advised farmers to complete cultivation of sesame (til) on priority basis by end of July as the late sowing can affect production and grain quality.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture Department, sesame is playing a vital role in meeting the food requirements.

Therefore, its cultivation should be made on maximum area of farmlands.

He said that although most suitable time for sesame cultivation is from June to mid-July, farmers could complete the process by end of July and use its high quality seed to get better yield.

He said that the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) has prepared high quality seed of different sesame varieties, which would be provided to farmers at concessional rates.

