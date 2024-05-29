Farmers Advised To Complete Sowing Of Cauliflower By Mid June
Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The agriculture experts advised the farmers to complete cultivation of cauliflower nursery up to mid of June and transplant its saplings in the field from first week of July.
A spokesman of agriculture (extension) department said here on Wednesday that July is the best time for transplanting saplings of early season cauliflower varieties which not only gives maximum production but also help in mitigating financial constraints of the growers due to its attractive market value.
However, the main season crop could be cultivated during August-September whereas late sowing should be completed up to first week of November.
He said that the farmers should give space of 1.5x1.
5 feet per plant for early season and main season crops. In this way, the farmers could easily remove weeds from the crop in addition to applying fertilizer and pesticides appropriately.
He said that cauliflower was a rich source of carbohydrates, sugar, sodium, vitamins, etc. therefore, it is largely used in Pakistan to cater to food requirements of the people.
He said that the farmers should complete sowing of nursery of cauliflower up to mid of June and shift its saplings in the field from first week of July.
For this purpose, they should use one kilogram seed and apply fungicides before sowing it in the nursery plot. More information and guidance in this regard could be obtained from nearest agriculture office, he added.
