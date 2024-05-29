Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Complete Sowing Of Cauliflower By Mid June

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Farmers advised to complete sowing of cauliflower by mid June

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The agriculture experts advised the farmers to complete cultivation of cauliflower nursery up to mid of June and transplant its saplings in the field from first week of July.

A spokesman of agriculture (extension) department said here on Wednesday that July is the best time for transplanting saplings of early season cauliflower varieties which not only gives maximum production but also help in mitigating financial constraints of the growers due to its attractive market value.

However, the main season crop could be cultivated during August-September whereas late sowing should be completed up to first week of November.

He said that the farmers should give space of 1.5x1.

5 feet per plant for early season and main season crops. In this way, the farmers could easily remove weeds from the crop in addition to applying fertilizer and pesticides appropriately.

He said that cauliflower was a rich source of carbohydrates, sugar, sodium, vitamins, etc. therefore, it is largely used in Pakistan to cater to food requirements of the people.

He said that the farmers should complete sowing of nursery of cauliflower up to mid of June and shift its saplings in the field from first week of July.

For this purpose, they should use one kilogram seed and apply fungicides before sowing it in the nursery plot. More information and guidance in this regard could be obtained from nearest agriculture office, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture June July November Market From Best

Recent Stories

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

14 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

56 minutes ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

5 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

14 hours ago
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

19 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

20 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

22 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

23 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

23 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan