Farmers Advised To Complete Sunflower Cultivation By Mid-February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Farmers advised to complete sunflower cultivation by mid-February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :The agricultural experts have advised farmers to complete cultivation of sunflower crop by mid of February at every cost as late sowing could hamper production by reducing quantity as well as quality of the produce.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, timely cultivation of crop would help proper growth of plants and grains, which would enhance per acre yield. Therefore, the growers should immediately start sunflower cultivation and complete it up to mid-February.

He said that growers of Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari and Bahawal Nagar districts could cultivate sunflower crops up to January 31 whereas most suitable time for sunflower cultivation in Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Lodhran, Layyah, Rajanpur and Bhakkar was up to February 10.

Similarly, farmers of Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Mianwali, Sargodha, Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Khushab, Okara, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Kasur, Narowal, Attock, Gujrat and Chakwal should cultivate sunflower crops up to February 15, he added.

Farmers should bring maximum area under sunflower cultivation and use seed of approved hybrid varieties including Hi-Sun-33, T-40318, Agora-4, S-278, Orisun-516, Orisun-675, Orisun-701, Orisun-7, etc.

The government would also provide subsidy on sunflower crop to registered farmers in addition to facilitating them with agri appliances on 50% subsidized rate, he added.

