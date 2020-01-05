UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Advised To Complete Sunflower Cultivation By Feb 15

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

Farmers advised to complete sunflower cultivation by Feb 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab agriculture department has advised the farmers of south and north Punjab to complete sunflower cultivation by January 31 and February 15, respectively.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday, farmers of south Punjab including Dera Gazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, RY Khan, Multan, Vehrai, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran and Bhakkar have been advised to sow sunflower till January 31st.

The farmers of north Punjab including Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Attock, Okara, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mandi Bahuddin, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Chakwal have been advised to cultivate sunflower crop from January 15 to February 15.

He urged the farmers to use sunflower hybrid varieties with timely cultivation to get a good yield.

The spokesman said that under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, this year the Punjab government was also providing subsidy of Rs 5000 on per acre cultivation of sunflower.

Maximum cultivation of Sunflower would help in reducing the country's import bill, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Prime Minister Import Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Khanewal Khushab Lodhran Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rajanpur Attock January February Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE prepares to host seventh edition of EcoWASTE 2 ..

21 minutes ago

UAE defeats China in Amateur International Ice Hoc ..

21 minutes ago

Two new solar-powered ENOC service stations open i ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.