Farmers advised to complete sunflower cultivation by Feb 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab agriculture department has advised the farmers of south and north Punjab to complete sunflower cultivation by January 31 and February 15, respectively.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday, farmers of south Punjab including Dera Gazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, RY Khan, Multan, Vehrai, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Lodhran and Bhakkar have been advised to sow sunflower till January 31st.

The farmers of north Punjab including Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Attock, Okara, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mandi Bahuddin, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Gujrat and Chakwal have been advised to cultivate sunflower crop from January 15 to February 15.

He urged the farmers to use sunflower hybrid varieties with timely cultivation to get a good yield.

The spokesman said that under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, this year the Punjab government was also providing subsidy of Rs 5000 on per acre cultivation of sunflower.

Maximum cultivation of Sunflower would help in reducing the country's import bill, he added.