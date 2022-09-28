Farmers advised to complete vegetable cultivation in September

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete cultivation of winter vegetables during September.

A spokesman of agriculture (extension) department said here on Wednesday that radish, carrot, turnip, spinach, coriander, fenugreek (methi), peas, cauliflower, cabbage, salad, etc. were the winter vegetables and for their cultivation September was the most suitable month.

He said that the growers should complete cultivation of these vegetables during September. If they were late, they should complete this task during first week of October otherwise, they would have to face loss in production or market value of these vegetables.

He advised that the farmers should use 3-4 kilogram (kg) seed of radish for its per acre cultivation whereas 8 kg seed of carrot, 1 kg of turnip, 16-20 kg of spinach, 8 kg of coriander, 3-4 kg of fenugreek, 25-30 kg of peas, 0.

5 kg of cauliflower, 0.5 kg of cabbage, 0.5 kg seed of salad was sufficient for their per acre cultivation.

The growers should cultivate these winter vegetables in rows with appropriate distance and use 10-15 maund organic fertilizer along with 20-40 kg nitrogen, phosphorus and potash fertilizer per acre to increase productivity of these commodities.

"These vegetables have also attractive market value if they early reach in the market", he said, adding that the farmers should also cultivate these vegetables on maximum space of their lands because these would not only play a pivotal role in cater to domestic food requirements but also help the growers to mitigate their financial sufferings.

More information in this regard could be obtained from field staff or from agriculture department during office timing, he added.