Farmers advised to complete watermelon cultivation by mid March

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Farmers have been advised to complete watermelon cultivation by mid of March to get a bumper yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Sunday that growers should start cultivation of watermelon immediately and complete it at the earliest up to March 15 as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent.

For more information, farmers should contact on agriculture free helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., he added.