Farmers advised to complete wheat cultivation by December 15

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to complete the cultivation of wheat by December 15 for a good yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Tuesday that November was the most suitable time for wheat cultivation as sowing wheat in this month keep the grain of crop healthy.

He advised that farmers should use 60 kg wheat seed per acre if they failed to cultivate it during November.

He said that farmers should use one and a half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

Farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat including Faisalabad-2008, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Sehar-2016, Johar-2016, Pakistan-3013, Anaj-2017 and Punjab-2011 which were not onlydisease resistant but also the capacity of giving maximum produce, he added.