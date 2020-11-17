UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Farmers Advised To Complete Wheat Cultivation By December 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Farmers advised to complete wheat cultivation by December 15

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Farmers have been advised to complete the cultivation of wheat by December 15 for a good yield.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Tuesday that November was the most suitable time for wheat cultivation as sowing wheat in this month keep the grain of crop healthy.

He advised that farmers should use 60 kg wheat seed per acre if they failed to cultivate it during November.

He said that farmers should use one and a half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good produce.

Farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat including Faisalabad-2008, Galaxy-2013, NN Gandum-I-2016, Sehar-2016, Johar-2016, Pakistan-3013, Anaj-2017 and Punjab-2011 which were not onlydisease resistant but also the capacity of giving maximum produce, he added.

Related Topics

Agriculture November December Wheat

Recent Stories

Online registrations open for 15th IDEX and NAVDEX ..

41 minutes ago

ADP launches ‘Safe Child City’

41 minutes ago

Taste Creative Center opened in Dubai

56 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,255 new COVID-19 cases, 715 recove ..

56 minutes ago

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

1 hour ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.