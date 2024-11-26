Farmers advised to complete wheat cultivation till 30th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The agriculture exporters advised farmers to complete cultivation of wheat crops

by November 30 to get a bumper production.

A spokesman for the agriculture department said on Tuesday that November was the most

suitable time for wheat cultivation as production of wheat and quality of grain would

decrease gradually if the cultivation would be late after November.

However, farmers should use 60-kg instead of 50-kg wheat seed per acre up to December 10

if they failed to complete wheat cultivation up to November 30, he added.

He advised growers to use one-and-a-half bag of DAP fertilizer and at first watering 2-3 bags

of Urea fertilizer. A bag of Sulphate of Potash (SOP) should also be applied for getting good

produce, he added.

He said farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat as these varieties were not only

disease-resistant but also had a capacity of giving the maximum production.