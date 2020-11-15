Farmers advised to complete wheat sowing till Nov 30

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Most suitable time for wheat sowing is till November 30 and the wheat sown after the month of November its yield gradually decreases.

Agriculture experts told this while talking to APP on Sunday. Experts said that farmers should cultivate approved varieties of wheat to obtain good production.

Regarding cotton crop, experts said that cotton picking should be started after 0:00 am and the picked cotton should be placed in dry place.

Neat and clean cotton give good price to farmers so all guidelines should be followed properly during the picking process, they added.

To obtain good yield of paddy, growers must timely harvest the crop and the appropriate time for paddy harvesting is when there is 20 to 22 percent moisture in rice grain, agriculture pundits added.

Experts further advised the rice growers not to burn rice stubble because burning results in polluting environment.

Regarding gram crop, they said that growers should continue regular monitoring of the crop and recommend poisons should be used to get rid of any insect attack.

Farmers should focus on removal of weeds as well to achieve desired production of the crop.

Experts further said that proper management of above mentioned crops should be ensured asper the guidelines of the agriculture department to get good yield.