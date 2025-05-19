Farmers Advised To Conduct Soil Testing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture Extension Department, Sambrial, Zeeshan Goraya has advised that landowners, cultivators, and farmers should get their soil tested before sowing Rabi and Kharif crops and use appropriate fertilizers based on expert consultation.
In a statement, Goraya emphasized that farmers should get their soil tested at least every three years so that the appropriate use of fertilizers can be determined based on the soil analysis. He said that nearly 50% of nitrogen-based fertilizers dissipate into the air and are wasted. Moreover, the incorrect use of phosphorus fertilizers and the lack of potassium application are major factors contributing to reduced crop yields. He asked farmers to use fertilizers in a balanced manner in the gardens as per the advice of the Agriculture Department so that they can get more yield per acre.
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks comments on plea of Gandapur2 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to conduct soil testing3 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather in Bahawalpur3 minutes ago
-
Resilient agriculture imperative for food security: experts13 minutes ago
-
Civil Service trainees briefed on cultural revival initiatives22 minutes ago
-
Losses of lives, properties in windstorm grieves PPP leader22 minutes ago
-
PTI to send delegations abroad to highlight Indian aggression : Shibli Faraz22 minutes ago
-
PM youth program focal person visits UoS to promote empowerment initiatives22 minutes ago
-
UoS opens Data Center to strengthen digital infrastructure22 minutes ago
-
AC visits Basic Health Unit22 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi visits Jinnah square Murree Road Underpass Project23 minutes ago
-
RPO holds open court23 minutes ago