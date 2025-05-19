Farmers advised to conduct soil testing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture Extension Department, Sambrial, Zeeshan Goraya has advised that landowners, cultivators, and farmers should get their soil tested before sowing Rabi and Kharif crops and use appropriate fertilizers based on expert consultation.

In a statement, Goraya emphasized that farmers should get their soil tested at least every three years so that the appropriate use of fertilizers can be determined based on the soil analysis. He said that nearly 50% of nitrogen-based fertilizers dissipate into the air and are wasted. Moreover, the incorrect use of phosphorus fertilizers and the lack of potassium application are major factors contributing to reduced crop yields. He asked farmers to use fertilizers in a balanced manner in the gardens as per the advice of the Agriculture Department so that they can get more yield per acre.