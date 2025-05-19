Open Menu

Farmers Advised To Conduct Soil Testing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Farmers advised to conduct soil testing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Assistant Director (AD) Agriculture Extension Department, Sambrial, Zeeshan Goraya has advised that landowners, cultivators, and farmers should get their soil tested before sowing Rabi and Kharif crops and use appropriate fertilizers based on expert consultation.

In a statement, Goraya emphasized that farmers should get their soil tested at least every three years so that the appropriate use of fertilizers can be determined based on the soil analysis. He said that nearly 50% of nitrogen-based fertilizers dissipate into the air and are wasted. Moreover, the incorrect use of phosphorus fertilizers and the lack of potassium application are major factors contributing to reduced crop yields. He asked farmers to use fertilizers in a balanced manner in the gardens as per the advice of the Agriculture Department so that they can get more yield per acre.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

2 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

2 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

2 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

4 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

22 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

22 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

23 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan